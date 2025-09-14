IDF Finds Bodies of Terrorists, Explosives Hidden in Grave Inside Gaza Tunnel

Israeli forces uncovered the bodies of terrorists and a cache of explosives buried in a grave concealed within a tunnel in Beit Hanun during a targeted operation last week, the IDF announced Sunday.

The operation, led by the Northern Brigade under Division 99, was carried out in coordination with the Shin Bet, military intelligence personnel, and observation units. Acting on precise intelligence, troops moved into Beit Hanun’s Kasbah district — identified by the IDF as a hub of remaining terrorist activity — where they struck at the heart of underground networks.

According to the military, ground forces worked in tandem with the Israeli Air Force, directing airstrikes against key terror infrastructure. Targets included tunnel shafts and what the IDF described as a “significant underground passageway” used by militants to coordinate attacks and transport weapons.

As the troops advanced, they discovered a grave within the tunnel complex. Inside, they found the bodies of terrorists alongside a hidden cache of explosives, further evidence of terrorists’ use of subterranean warfare to mask operations.

The IDF reported that at least 11 terrorists have been killed during the multi-day operation so far, including several identified as field commanders. The military also released video footage showing soldiers sweeping tunnels and uncovering the bodies and explosive materials.

The military stressed that operations in Beit Hanun remain active. Soldiers continue to search the area, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and neutralize threats. “Our forces are acting to prevent future attacks on Israeli civilians by eliminating the terror networks embedded within Gaza’s civilian landscape,” the IDF said in its statement.

(Warning: Some footage released by the IDF may be disturbing.)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)