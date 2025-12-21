By Popular Demand: Chanukah Festival Announces Global Livestream Following Sell-Out of Over 5,000-Seat Aren

Following overwhelming demand and a sell-out of a venue seating over 5,000, the Chanukah Festival has announced a global livestream, allowing audiences around the world to experience the event live.

With tickets selling out rapidly and requests pouring in from across the U.S., Israel, Europe, and beyond, organizers opened live access to ensure that no one is turned away from this year’s celebration. Viewers everywhere will be able to watch the festival in real time, no matter where they are.

The Chanukah Festival is widely recognized as one of the most anticipated Jewish music events of the year, known for its electrifying performances, meaningful moments, and an atmosphere that captures the spirit and light of Chanukah on a grand scale. This year’s production promises an unforgettable night of music, unity, and inspiration.

For those unable to watch live, or for anyone wishing to relive the experience, a replay will be available for 24 hours only following the livestream. After that window closes, the performance will no longer be accessible.

“Chanukah is about sharing light far and wide,” organizers shared. “With such extraordinary global interest, the livestream allows the Festival to reach well beyond the walls of the arena.”

Livestream passes are available now. Visit chanukahfestival.com