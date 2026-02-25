Advertise
Leah Avruch’s debut single, “1, 2, 3,” is now released

Leah Avruch’s debut single, “1, 2, 3,” is now released. Written by Leah and developed in collaboration with Eli Gerstner, the song is a vibrant pop dance track built around a simple but powerful idea: counting our blessings. With its upbeat energy and infectious rhythm, “1, 2, 3” reflects Leah’s desire to inspire gratitude and joy, reminding listeners that even in challenging moments, there is always good to be found.

Produced by EG Productions, the single blends heartfelt intention with a polished, contemporary sound. “1, 2, 3” marks the beginning of Leah’s musical journey and invites listeners to turn up the volume, step onto the dance floor, and celebrate the blessings that surround them.

 

