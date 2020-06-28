THE TRAGEDY CONTINUES: 4th Person Niftar From Horrific New Square Crash





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Mrs Esther Deutsch, the 4th victim of the horrific crash in New Square two weeks ago. She leaves behind 8 children.

The crash took the lives of her husband, Reb Aryeh Shmuel Deutsch Z”L her daughter, Tziporah Deutsch (20) A”H and her son-in-law Reb Shlomo Birnhak Z”L.

The accident occurred on Monday June 15th, when the family was heading to a Chasunah in New York, when their van left the roadway and and slammed into a tree. Several of the occupants had to be extricated by members of the Hillcrest and New City Fire Departments. All of the occupants were transported to either Nyack Hospital or Westchester Medical Center by Hatzolah and Spring Hill Ambulance.

As was previously reported, Reb Shlomo Z”L’s wife was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, however she gave birth to a healthy baby boy the next morning. According to the family, the baby remains in an incubator, but is B”H in good condition, and a bris is expected in a few weeks.

An emergency fund was established by the Skverer Kehilla to help support the Almanah and the Yesomim. Please open your hearts, and donate to this most worthy cause.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







