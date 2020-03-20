TEHILLIM: Two Frum Doctors From New York Sick With Coronavirus





Unfortunately, the list of Cholim from the Coronavirus continues to grow.

Our doctors and Hatzolah members are on the front lines and need our Tefillos. There are MULTIPLE Hatzolah members confirmed with the virus. Earlier this week, YWN published a story about a Crown Heights Hatzolah member that is hospitalized in the ICU. (Dovber Halevi ben Liba Reizel.)

Now, YWN has learned that two Frum doctors have the coronavirus.

Dr Yisachar Greenberg from Brooklyn is in the ICU at Maimonides Hospital. His name is Yisachar ben Esther Malka.

A doctor from Monsey has been released to his home. His name is Yitzchok ben Esther.

Please keep all Cholim in your Tefillos.

YWN urges you all to listen to the urgent message released earlier today by the Medical Director of Hatzolah, Dr Shimshy Zimmerman. People have a false impression that this “only” affects older people. This is wrong. The CDC now says that 40% of those sick enough to be hospitalized are between the ages of 20-54.

Many people have no symptoms and feel totally fine, yet they are carriers of this deadly virus, and can be infecting others rapidly. Please take this message seriously as it is Pikuach Nefesh.

