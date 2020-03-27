CORONA VICTIM: Dr. Mark Allen Respler Z”L Of Boro Park





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Dr. Mark Allen Respler Z”L, a well-known urologist who lived in Boro Park. He was in his mid sixties.

Dr. Respler worked at Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Center. He leaves behind a wife – Dr. Yael Respler who is well-known psychotherapist – and four children.

He was Niftar on Friday morning.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

