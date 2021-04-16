Neturei Karta Leader Moshe Ber Beck Dies In Monsey

The leader of Neturei Karta in the United States, Moshe Dov Ber Beck, died on Thursday night. He was 87.
Beck was a fixture at every anti-Israel event in the Tri-State area for years, easily recognizable as he wore a Yerushalmi bekesha every day.
There was no statement released by the terrorist regime in Iran where Beck was a welcomed figure among the highest levels of Government.
Beck was born in Budapest, Hungary. His early childhood was spent hiding with his brother from Nazi persecution until 1945, when Soviet troops took Budapest. In 1948, he migrated to Bnei Brak, Israel, where he began yeshiva studies. In 1959, he married, and at that time joined Neturei Karta, leaving Vizhnitz of which he had formerly been a part. He left Israel in 1970 because, he said, of his strong opposition to Zionism, and has since lived in Monsey, New York, where he spent his time as a vehement anti-Zionist activist.
Beck, along with other terrorist-supporting Jews such as Yisroel Dovid Weiss, disguise themselves as Orthodox Jews and have literally kissed and hugged the most notorious anti-Semites of the globe. Beck travelled to Iran in 2006 with a group of his supporters to attend the Holocaust Denial conference, which was held by then Iranian-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who frequently called for Israel to be wiped off the map.
In fact Mr Weiss told Ahmadinejad that he was “a light to the nations”, and that he was “exemplary” in his recognition of what Zionism really is and his warmth for Judaism. Watch the video below:
They have met with Iran’s Foreign Minister, to thank the world’s largest sponsor of Terror for “friendship” with Jews worldwide.
They met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan just days after he called Israel a “terror and apartheid state”.
He was expected to be buried in Monsey on Friday.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
They “disguised” themselves as Orthodox Jews? Listen, disapprove with what you want, but they were definitely Torah Jews. They had a different hashkofo than the YWN, but that doesn’t make them apikorsim or minim. They may be slightly overboard, they shouldn’t be part of a regular kehilla (even the Yerushalmim threw them out), but they certainly were Orthodox Jews.
Baruch Dayan Emes
I don’t agree with his actions vis-a-vis Iran and other extreme activities, neither did even the most anti-Zionist gedolei Yisroel. Having said that, it’s not the job of a news site to pass judgment on people with statements such as “disguise themselves as Orthodox Jews”. In his personal life he was an ehrliche person who cared much for his family, who by the way also have feelings. Report the news and leave the judgment to Hashem.
His dying on 1 of the possible dates of יום-העצמאות shall not be pleasant for his נשמה upon entry into next world. It is all part of the Almighty’s Divine Plan.
I would even venture to say, Bernie Madoff is more deserving of having me attend his קבורה than is Moshe Dov Ber Beck
Are you for real YWN?!? The guy is dead. Even if you did not agree with his views and you held he was completely misguided (like most of mainstream Jewry- including anti Zionists) just report that he died and that’s it. You literally dedicated an article about his death to wiping him in the mud. He’s going to a place where he’ll have to answer for every single one of his terribly misguided deeds but that’s none of your business. Have a little decency. Yes he had terribly misguided views but c’mon. In the end of the day he was a frum Jew who sinned in a very specific area and Hilchos Lashon Harah applies to him like it does anyone else. And even without that have a little decency.
A very unbecoming article. I know we had major disagreements myself included but it’s not a way to talk about someone after he’s niftar.
Let him rest in Peace please
I guess the thought of living through another Yom Haatzmaut was just tooooo much for him.
zz’l
וְעַל אֵלּוּ נֶאֱמַר וְשֵׁם רְשָׁעִים יִרְקָב
BDE Will the burial be in Iran?
At least this “yemach Shimos”
Yarteit will be on
Yom Haztmouat
Yes HKBH has his ways
I suggest they find him a honorable burial plot in a Muslim cemetery. His hatred for Yidden and their safety was so intense that placing his carcass among Yidden who will return to life by techiyas hameisim would be disgraceful. How he managed to achieve the soul of a rasha is perplexing.
Who funds these self-hating Jews?
Do they have real jobs or salaried positions?
Or, are they funded by terrorist regimes?
Ahmedinijad will be maspid! Notice how he died on Yom Hatzmaot!
Moderators Note: Yom Ha’atzmut is the 5th day of Iyar. He died on Yom Hazikaron, the 4th day of Iyar. He will always be remembered. ….