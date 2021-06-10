BREAKING: Speeding Driver Who Slammed Into Hatzolah Ambulance Has Been Arrested And Slapped With Numerous Charges

The driver who slammed into a Canarsie Hatzolah Amabulance on the last day of Pesach, flipping it over, and causing serious injuries to Hatzolah members, has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

As YWN had reported, the ambulance was transporting an elderly cardiac arrest patient with CPR in progress to the hospital, when the ambulance was struck by a vehicle as it passed through an intersection. The force of the crash flipped the ambulance on its side.

Fazal Zeshan, 18, was arrested on Wersnesday, and arraigned by the Kings County D.A.

The following are the numerous charges:

ASSAULT IN THE SECOND DEGREE

OPERATION OUTSIDE OF LANE

IMPROPER OPERATION OF VEHICLE UPON APPROACH OF AUTHORIZED EMERGENCY VEHICLES

EXCESSIVE SPEED

SPEED IN EXCESS OF POSTED SPEED LIMIT

ASSAULT IN THE THIRD DEGREE (DQO) (6 COUNTS)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT IN THE SECOND DEGREE

RECKLESS DRIVING

UNLICENSED OPERATOR

YWN has learned that there is a possible drug charge pending, as authorities are awaiting results from toxicology tests done of the defendant.

The crash left one Hatzolah member with a broken spine, and another with serious traumatic injuries.

The cardiac arrest patient was quickly rushed to the hospital via another Hatzolah ambulance, where she unfortunately was pronounced dead at the hopiostal.

In security camera footage provided to YWN at the time of the crash, one can see the vehicle appearing to be traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane, as it barrels into the intersection and strikes the ambulance.