Lying Muslim “Chosson” Sets Up Donation Page to Help Him Immigrate to Israel

The Muslim man who spent years fooling several Jewish communities in the United States about his ethnicity, and married an unwitting Jewish girl under false pretenses, is now asking for donations to help him immigrate to Israel, where he says people are willing to help him convert to Judaism.

Eliya Hawila, who rose to ignominious fame last month after the many lies he spewed for years came to light shortly after getting married to a Jewish girl who believed him to be a member of klal yisroel.

Immediately after his nefarious motives came to light, Haliwa played the role of victim, stating that he had a difficult life and was having trouble converting to yiddishkeit, thus prompting him to lie about his ethnic roots. Now, he appears to have changed course, admitting that he was wrong, but insisting that he wants to become Jewish.

“For years, I lived as a Jew, hurting many people, spending countless shabbosim with many rabbis, being very involved in the Jewish life at the University of Texas, and even occasionally reading the torah at Bnei Binyamin, a Torah center in Brooklyn. Worst of all, I married a girl in the Jewish community in Brooklyn. I went down into a pit that I had knowingly dug into for many years,” Hawila says in a GoFundMe campaign video.

Still, the Muslim “chosson” justified his lies, saying that he learned of the Syrian community’s unwillingness to marry geirim and “if we had children, they would be halachic Jews anyway.”

“I cannot cancel my wrong, and I take full blame for the terrible pain I caused. However, I want to be responsible and I want to convert,” he said.

Hawila claims that many people in Israel have reached out and offered to help get him converted, but he is now broke, having been fired from a software development firm owned by a Syrian Jew after the revelations about his lies came to light.

Thus, he has set up a GoFundMe page to raise $10,000 so that he can make the trip to Israel.

