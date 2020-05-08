WATCH: Video Of Flock Of Sheep Invading Main Street During Lockdown Goes Viral





The coronavirus pandemic has caused many unusual sights in cites throughout the world, including animals rarely seen in urban areas strolling around newly abandoned territory, some driven out of their natural habitats in search of food and water. YWN has previously reported on wild boars in Haifa, Paris, and Barcelona, jackals in Tel Aviv, foxes in Ashkelon, goats in Wales, monkeys in Thailand and deer in Japan.

Another bizarre sight involving animals occurred in the city of Samsun, Turkey, when a large flock of sheep filled a main street, with their loud baas disturbing the quiet that had ensued in the city streets since the lockdown.

A city resident recorded the sight and the video quickly went viral. One social media user commented on the post that he lives on the street seen in the video and that “the sound of the bells on the sheep could be heard for over an hour.”

Flock of sheep invades Turkey’s city of Samsun last night during the coronavirus lockdown 🐑 pic.twitter.com/Wmf4pKEGPM — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 3, 2020







