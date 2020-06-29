Terror-Supporting Neturei Karta Now “Cover Photo” On U.N. Facebook Page





If anyone has any questions who the “United Nations Palestine Rights Committee” actually is, their latest move should explain things.

The page recently changed their cover photo, to show two men dressed as Orthodox Jews. These are two of the individuals who repeatedly kissed former Iranian President Ahmadinejad on numerous occasions, as he openly stated how he wanted to wipe Israel off the map. In fact Mr. Yisroel Dovid [Achmed] Weiss told Ahmadinejad that he was “a light to the nations”, and that he was “exemplary” in his recognition of what Zionism really is and his warmth for Judaism.

They have met with Iran’s Foreign Minister, to thank the world’s largest sponsor of Terror for “friendship” with Jews worldwide.

They met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan just days after he called Israel a “terror and apartheid state”.

They have also visited and given support and rabid anti-Semite Ilhan Omar as well as met with AOC.

Individuals such as these should be banned from entering Israel on the grounds of collaborating with terrorist organizations, and arrested in the United States for supporting terrorists.

Some might ask why YWN would insult our viewers by giving these anti Semites a platform and attention. In most any other case, we might agree, but we feel it is important for all the world to know that the organized Orthodox Jewish world consider these misfits to be dangerous and a cause of much hatred & confusion. With rising antisemitism all across the globe putting Jews in harm’s way, let it be crystal clear for all to know, these impostors speak for noone. They masquerade as defenders of authentic Torah Judaism and nothing could be further from the truth. They represent nobody speak for noone and are shunned by all Jews, from right to left and everyone in the middle. They sit with the enemies of the Jewish people & give aid and comfort to those who incite violence & harm to our people. No longer can they find safe refuge in any community. They must be called out for the self haters that they are.

Watch the video at the bottom of this article if you have any question if these people are terror-supporters of not.







