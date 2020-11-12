SAUDI KING URGES WORLD: “We Need A Radical Solution To Deter Iran”

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman urged the world on Thursday to stand up to Iran’s continuing efforts to develop nuclear and ballistic missile programs in an annual speech delivered early Thursday.

“The kingdom stresses the dangers of Iran’s regional project, its interference in other countries, its fostering of terrorism, its fanning the flames of sectarianism,” the king said in a virtual speech to Shura Council members, adding that the world needs to “find a radical solution to ensure Iran does not acquire weapons of mass destruction.”

The speech was the king’s first public remarks since September, when he spoke at the United Nations General Assembly – in a speech that also targeted Iran.

Fears of Iran’s efforts to develop weapons of mass destruction have intensified since Biden claimed victory in the U.S. presidential race over the weekend, with some countries, namely Israel and moderate Gulf states, expressing fear that Biden will reenter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal signed during President Barack Obama’s term.

Other international leaders have welcomed Biden’s win, namely Iran itself, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)