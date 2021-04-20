HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: Hesped At Sheloshim In Name Of Father Who Killed Son

The sheloshim of the 14-year-old boy who was killed by his father during a psychotic fit took place on Sunday and for the first time words of preida were read in the name of the father.

The boy’s uncle read the words that the father had expressed from the locked psychiatric ward, to the sound of the profuse weeping of the relatives.

“Shauli, my bechor, my beloved, the boy that I was so close to,” the uncle read in the name of the father. “I know that today you know better than me and I’m sure that you understand better than what I understand…I know you’re now in a high place.”

“I can’t forget the beautiful moments we had together when we would go out together for tefillos, birchas Shachar b’chavrusah, your hasmada in Torah, how much you wanted to give nachas to Hakadosh Baruch Hu.”

“You surely understand the reason why Hakadosh Baruch Hu took away my da’as, and caused a ‘hester panim’ – that despite the fact that I cried out to so many people, who noticed that something was going on with me, but at the same time they didn’t really see, and there was hester panim.”

“But Shauli, it’s like Hakadosh Baruch Hu said: ‘Quiet, so I have decided.’ Shauli, I’m far from you, I’m not next to the kever and I wasn’t zocheh to accompany you at the levaya. But maybe from Shamayim, you and I will be zocheh to go hand in hand with Moshiach, bimheira b’yameinu, and then we’ll understand much more.”

“Shauli, I mamash apologize to you, if during your life, I acted incorrectly with you. I request that you plead before the Borei Olam for the family, for Ima, for your sisters and brothers. They send me letters telling me that they hope I’ll get better and we’ll resume being a happy family like we used to be.”

“Shauli, tell Hakadosh Baruch Hu that despite all the hester panim we find ourselves in, we still love Him and we know everything is for the best.”

