Chareidi Man Severely Beaten In East Jerusalem, Car Set On Fire

On the background of numerous Arab attacks on Jews in recent days and a night of clashes between Arabs, Jews and police officers on Thursday night, a Chareidi man accidentally drove into the Wadi Jouz neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

Arabs began throwing rocks at his car and he tried to escape by foot but a large group of Arabs immediately surrounded him, violently punching and kicking him on every part of his body. His car was set on fire and burned.

Israel Police evacuated him to the hospital. At this time, there is no information on his condition.

תיעוד נוסף של חרדי שהותקף באלימות קשה סמוך לשער שכם. pic.twitter.com/kOZGZYRzXJ — ידידיה אפשטיין ‏ (@yedidya_epshtei) April 23, 2021

אירוע חמור מאוד בואדי ג'וז הערב. נהג יהודי נקלע לאזור , נרגם באבנים וניסה להימלט. המון ערבי זועם התנפל עליו עם קסדות, הכה אותו, פונה במצב לא פשוט לבית החולים ורכבו הוצת…. pic.twitter.com/5KvYY7Wghx — Yossi Eli יוסי אלי (@Yossi_eli) April 22, 2021

הערבים מדווחים כי רכב של יהודי הוצת בשכונת ואדי אל ג'וז שבמזרח ירושלים. pic.twitter.com/pqujZGTysw — אורית לוין (@r1Daoiwr7YDqfcI) April 22, 2021

The police are searching for the suspects.

Arab rioters also set a bus stop and garbage dumpster on fire.

