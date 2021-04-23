Chareidi Man Severely Beaten In East Jerusalem, Car Set On Fire

Photo: Yishai Yerushalmi

On the background of numerous Arab attacks on Jews in recent days and a night of clashes between Arabs, Jews and police officers on Thursday night, a Chareidi man accidentally drove into the Wadi Jouz neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

Arabs began throwing rocks at his car and he tried to escape by foot but a large group of Arabs immediately surrounded him, violently punching and kicking him on every part of his body. His car was set on fire and burned.

Israel Police evacuated him to the hospital. At this time, there is no information on his condition.

The police are searching for the suspects.

Arab rioters also set a bus stop and garbage dumpster on fire.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)