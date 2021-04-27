HORROR IN RECHOVOT: Man Attacks 8-Yr.-Old Because “He Hates Chareidim”

In a shocking incident that has shaken the Chareidi community in Rechovot, an eight-year-old Chareidi boy was violently attacked by a 60-year-old man while playing outside his home with his brother and friends, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The perpetrator, who was arrested by police officers who were called to the scene, told them that he beat up the boy because he “hates Chareidim.”

The man reportedly began slapping the boy’s face with great force, waved him around and threw him to the ground.

Passersby who heard the boy’s screams hurried to the scene and attempted to pull the man away while calling the police.

A member of the Rechovot community who knows the boy told B’Chadrei that he fears the children that witnessed the scene will endure lasting trauma. “This was an inconceivable incident,” he said. “This is a gentle boy who never hurt anyone. It’s not clear why he davka picked on him.”

The incident occurs on the background of a wave of violence toward Chareidim by Arabs in Jerusalem and a spate of attacks throughout the country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)