HaRav Mazuz: “The State Rebelled Against Elokim, It Has No Right To Exist”

HaGaon HaRav Meir Mazuz, Rosh Yeshivas Kisei Rachamim, slammed the Bennett-Lapid government during his weekly shiur on Motzei Shabbos, saying that the government has no zechus for its existence since it rebelled against Hashem.

“The Reform are the enemies of Hashem – this whole government is such,” HaRav Mazuz said.

“They want to give the Reform a place by the Kosel, they want to the buses to run on Shabbos. This state doesn’t have a right to exist. Yisrael rebelled against its Elokim.”

“What do we need to do? We can only daven,” the Rosh Yeshivah concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)