Inaugural Event for Zahav Division of Agudah’s NJ Office Draws Over 300 Seniors





Agudath Israel of America’s New Jersey Office proudly hosted the inaugural event for Zahav, its new division focused on serving the needs of seniors in the community, last night in Lakewood. The event, held at Estreia was a resounding success, bringing over 300 seniors together for an evening of inspiration, informative panels, and engaging discussions.

The event commenced with opening remarks delivered by Rabbi Avi Schnall, director of Agudah’s NJ office, who expressed the organization’s commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors and catering to their unique needs.

Rabbi Paysach Krohn delivered a captivating keynote address about the unique challenges and opportunities that come with age, inspiring the audience with his wisdom and guidance.

The highlight of the event was an engaging panel discussion featuring esteemed professionals in relevant fields. The panelists shared their expertise on a range of topics, including estate planning and trusts, financial planning, Medicare planning, understanding medical rights, and Medicaid for long-term care. The panelists included:

Joseph Klein Esq., CPA, Partner, Korsinsky & Klein LLP – Estate Planning and Trusts

Yisroel M. Krohn, CFP, Financial Planner, Mayco Financial Services – Financial Planning

Shmuel Zaidman, Broker, Medicare Insurance Specialist – Medicare Planning

Leah Horowitz, Care Navigator, Chayim Aruchim – Know Your Medical Rights

Mindy Salzberg, President, Medicaid Solutions – Medicaid for Long-Term Care

The panel discussion provided valuable insights and guidance to the attendees, empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their financial and healthcare matters.

Reflecting on the event, one attendee stated, “Attending the inaugural Zahav event was an eye-opening experience. The panelists’ expertise and the warm atmosphere created a supportive environment where seniors like myself could gain valuable insights. I left feeling more informed and empowered.”

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our inaugural Zahav event,” said Mrs. Hadassah Waldman, director of Zahav. “The impressive turnout and the engagement with our panelists truly highlight the importance of addressing the unique needs and concerns of our senior community. Zahav is dedicated to continuing to provide essential resources and support to seniors as we move forward.”

“We are delighted to have had such a successful inaugural event for Zahav,” said Rabbi Avi Schnall. “The overwhelming turnout and positive feedback demonstrate the need for a dedicated division focused on serving the unique needs of our senior community members. We are grateful to our esteemed speakers and panelists for sharing their expertise and providing invaluable guidance.”

Zahav looks forward to hosting future events and offering ongoing assistance to seniors in the community. For more information about Zahav and its upcoming initiatives, please visit Agudah.org/Zahav or contact Mrs. Hadassah Waldman at [email protected] or at 732-540-1898.