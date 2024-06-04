Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

“Support For Hamas:” Slovenia Opposition Demands Referendum On Palestinian State Recognition


The main opposition party in Slovenia on Monday filed a motion demanding a referendum on the government decision to recognize a Palestinian state, which could delay the formal recognition vote in parliament.

Slovenia’s government last week endorsed a motion to recognize a Palestinian state and sent the proposal to parliament for a final approval. This was due on Tuesday but parliament could now postpone it up to 30 days.

Slovenia’s move came just days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognized a Palestinian state, which was condemned by Israel.

The right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party demanded a so-called consultative referendum on the recognition bid, arguing that the citizens should have a say on such an important issue that could have serious consequences for Slovenia.

The SDS party leader Janez Jansa said the move by the liberal government “gives support to the terrorist organization Hamas.”

The ruling coalition of Prime Minister Robert Golob holds a comfortable majority in Slovenia’s 90-member assembly. Lawmakers must approve the recognition of the Palestinian state for the decision to take effect.

Parliament is expected to reject the SDS motion for the holding of the consultative referendum.

Jansa’s SDS is biggest opposition party in Slovenia. The party’s referendum motion comes just days before the European parliamentary elections which will be held in Slovenia on June 9.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Shas Party, Goldknopf Announce: “We Will Support Hostage Release Deal”

ATTORNEY-GENERAL FIGHTS OLAM HATORAH: Talks Being Held On Cutting All Subsidies For Lomdei Torah

GREAT JOB, DEMS: Trump’s Conviction Has Eroded Faith In American Justice System, Poll Finds

NEW FIRE IN TZFAS: IDF Forces Aid 30 Fire Crews, 16 Injured, Thousands Of Acres Go Up In Flames

45% TO GO: UN Says 55% Of Structures In Gaza Strip Have Been Damaged Or Destroyed

CHANGE OF TONE: Palestinian Authority Slams Iran’s Supreme Leader For Praising Oct. 7 Massacre

DAY AFTER? After Israel Asked Clan To Rule Gaza, Hamas Beheaded Its Leader

Delta And United Resuming Flights To Israel This Week

NORTH ON FIRE: 120K More Israelis Targeted by Hezbollah, 2,500 Acres Of Land Burned

The Forgotten Hostage: Journalist Jake Turx Hunts For Jewish Man Missing For 31 Years [VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network