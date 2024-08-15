AFTER CHILLUL HAR HABAYIS: Hagaon HaRav Nebenzahl Writes Letter Of Protest

HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl, who was one of the Rabbanim featured in the video published on Wednesday clarifying that going up to Har HaBayis is forbidden in the wake of the visit of over a thousand Jews to Har HaBayis on Tisha B’Av, also published a letter of protest on the issue on Thursday.

“With great tz’ar, I heard about the aliyah l’Har HaBayis of hundreds of Jews, led by ministers and public figures, on the day of mourning for the Churban Beis Hamikdash,” HaRav Nebenzahl began.

The Rav then mentioned the known p’sak of HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach and all the past poskei hador, z’tl, who paskened that al pi haTorah, there’s an issur chamur to enter Har HaBayis. “We don’t have the capability of measuring the boundaries of Har HaBayis and the Azaros and therefore it’s a michshol [stumbling block] for the public and it’s forbidden to pasken the halacha contrary to the opinion of the poskei hador, z’tl.”

“Additionally, the Chief Rabbanim of Israel all paskened and warned the public in the name of the Rabbanut HaReishit of the severe michshol in going up to Har HaBayis for the Jews of our generation since they are tamei meis.”

“Therefore, it’s obligatory to strongly protest against them in order to remove the michshol.”

The Rav of the Kosel, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Rabinowitz signed the letter, joining HaRav Nebenzahl’s protest.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)