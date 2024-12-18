Judges Reveal: This Is The Reason  Netanyahu’s Testimony Was Delayed

Judges of the Jerusalem District Court, who are overseeing the trial of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, confirmed on Wednesday morning that Netanyahu’s testimony was postponed on Tuesday due to his tour of the Syrian Golan Heights.

The confirmation was made in response to the repeated requests of several media outlets to disclose what was said in the closed part of the discussion in the court that took place on Monday, during which Netanyahu requested to cancel his hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Some media outlets speculated that the delay was due to an impending hostage deal with Hamas amid rumors that the prime minister had flown to Cairo, a claim that his office denied.

The judges wrote that “the discussion held in our office concerned the need for the aforementioned tour [of the Syrian Golan] on December 17, 2024. We are unable to elaborate on the reasons provided for this matter, which relate to security and diplomatic considerations.”

The judge added that “one justification concerns the expected weather conditions in the area later this week.”

Netanyahu arrived in court on Wednesday morning for the fourth hearing in his case.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)