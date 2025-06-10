In First, Israeli Navy Carries Out Airstrikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

Israel carried out a significant naval attack on a Houthi target in Yemen in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the first attack carried out by missile boats.

The strikes targeted military infrastructure at the port of Hodeidah.

The attacks were preceded by a warning on Monday evening by the IDF spokesperson in Arabic to evacuate the three Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen, Hodeidah, Ras-Isa, and Salif.

Shortly after the reports of the strike, the IDF spokesperson confirmed the attack, stating: “This morning, the IDF attacked targets of the Houthi terror regime in the port of Hodeidah in Yemen, using Navy missile ships. The attack was carried out in response to the aggression of the Houthi terror regime towards the State of Israel, during which surface-to-surface missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles have been launched at Israel and its citizens.”

“The attack was carried out to further erode the military use of the port, which was attacked by the IDF last year and continues to be used for terrorist activities. The port is used to transfer weapons and is another example of the Houthi terror regime’s cynical use and exploitation of civilian infrastructure to promote terrorist activities. The attack was carried out after numerous prior warnings from the IDF to minimize possible harm to the civilian population in the area.”

“In the past year and a half, the Houthi terror regime has been acting aggressively, with Iranian guidance and funding, to harm the State of Israel and its allies, destabilize the regional order, and disrupt global freedom of navigation. In light of the military use that the Houthi terror regime makes of this port, the IDF reiterates its warning to those in the port area to distance themselves and evacuate the area.”

