Trump: “Israel Must Do Something About Hamas But Must Be Very, Very Careful”

Screenshot

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Israel to use extreme caution when targeting Hamas leaders.

Speaking to reporters in New Jersey before returning to the White House, Trump was asked what message he had for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Trump replied, “My message is that they have to be very, very careful. They have to do something about Hamas. But Qatar has been a great ally to the United States. A lot of people don’t know that. I told the Emir, who I think is a wonderful person actually, ‘You need better public relations.’ People talk of them so badly. And they shouldn’t be. Qatar has been a really great ally.”

“So Israel and everybody else, we have to be careful,” Trump asserted. “When we attack people, we have to be careful.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

