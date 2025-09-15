Over 20 Chareidim Arrested At Ben-Gurion Airport On Way To Uman

At least eight Chareidim were arrested at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday morning as they attempted to leave the country for Uman ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

Several Charedim on the way to Uman were previously arrested on Sunday morning.

Last week, at least 10 Chareidim attempting to travel to Uman were arrested. At least one Lubavitcher on the way to 770 for the Yamim Tovim was also arrested at the airport.

According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, there are currently 33 bnei yeshivos sitting in military prison.

The Magen V’Moshia center issued a statement warning that in recent days, the presence of military police at the airport has increased.

There is growing concern about the number of Chareidim who will be forced to spend Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in prison. “The very idea that a yeshivah bochur will sit in prison precisely on the most kodesh days of the year is unacceptable,” the center said.

Attorney Natan Rosenblatt also warned that military prison is “not the place for a Breslover chassid, not a bochur nor an avreich, certainly not during the kodesh days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.”

