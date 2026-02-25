“The Deep State Is Willing To Harm State Security To Topple The Government”

Noam chairman Avi Maoz delivered a scathing speech in the Knesset last week in which he accused senior figures in the security and judicial systems for leading a mutiny against the elected political leadership.

In the presence of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Maoz accused former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and senior Shin Bet officials of ongoing attempts to undermine the elected government—even before it was formed.

MK Maoz referred to a tweet posted by Netanyahu several weeks ago, in which the prime minister reshared criticism of Ronen Bar’s decision not to inform him about the events on the night before the October 7 massacre. Maoz noted that while the left called Netanyahu’s criticism of Bar as incitement against a “gatekeeper,” he had previously warned of a deeper trend.

Maoz noted that after the last elections, even before the formation of the current government, a column was published in the media stating that the Shin Bet—whose functions include safeguarding the norms of the democratic system—held discussions regarding “protecting democracy from the legislature.”

Maoz pointed out that this sentence was later removed from the digital version, but he presented a printed copy of the original column from the podium, saying that the remarks marked the beginning of the “deep state’s rebellion against elected officials.”

Maoz linked that rebellion to the events preceding the October 7 massacre, saying that it was the result of a process that began about a year earlier. Moaz also referred to the report that Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara is drafting a legal opinion to bar Shin Bet chief David Zini from being involved in operational activity in the Gaza Strip, saying that this is a “targeted thwarting” of someone who is not part of the “ruling Deep State.”

Maoz concluded by reiterating the warning that national security is being compromised by the left’s attempts to topple the government.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)