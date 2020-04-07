Happening Now: Levaya For Father of 11 Lost to COVID-19

Sponsored Content





Reb Bentzion Kuperstock, Jerusalem father of 11, was the 46th person in Israel to pass away due to COVID-19 last night. Kuperstock had gone to the hospital Wednesday, where his test for the virus came back negative. He returned home, and collapsed on Saturday night. Responders were unable to resuscitate him.





Kuperstock was very well-known for his acts of chesed, including most notably his tradition of feeding free breakfast to thousands of people the morning of Lag BaOmer in Meron. This, together with other similar acts, earned him the nickname ‘The Abba of Meron.’ Reb Bentzion was also the head of a Beis Yaakov seminary, Beis Yaakov HaYashan.





A levaya that in any other circumstances would have garnered huge crowds of those wishing to mourn this giant in chesed took place today with a sparse minyan, standing at reasonable distances from each other as per Ministry of Health guidelines. Kuperstock’s widow sat by the side of the procession with a few of her children, audibly crying out into the open air. Her cries brought grief to the hearts of all who heard her.





Funds are being urgently raised for Mrs. Kuperstock, who now must someone accomplish the superhuman feat of making Pesach with three children at home after the horrific and untimely passing of her husband. Shiva calls will be accepted over the phone only. The family are now left in dire need, and any help is crucially important during this painful time.





