WATCH THE VIDEO: DEBLASIO BLAMES TRUMP FOR MONSEY AND OTHER ATTACKS!

Is anyone shocked?
NYC Mayor DeBlasio is still blaming hate crimes – including last night Monsey stabbing – on President Trump and “Washington D.C.”
The facts are, that not ONE attack out of the last 150 in NYC was committed by a “Trump supporter”.
This is exactly what YWN was referring to in our op-ed just 30 minutes ago.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW WHERE THE MAYOR MAKE HIS OUTRAGEOUS REMARKS IN A FOX NEWS INTERVIEW ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON:
VIDEO BELOW:
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Trump and his conservative Judges are not the ones who are soft on crime.
The stop and frisk was not halted by Republican politicians.
All you Democrat’s who are trying to get some political gain off antisemitism, have not done anything compared to Trump in the UN, in declaring to combat anti semitism on campuses.
Trump is not to blame. It is true that he has injected passion into politics. Now all the antisemites are crawling out to the open. He did not create them. He exposes them. We can address antisemitism and crush it.
This low life bum of a non mayor must resign in disgrace.
This what you get for voting in liberal rats.
If the government does not stop this ASAP, then the left could start doing this against the conservative right and start a war in all progressive cities. Look at the killing of R Kahane. If the government would have done it’s job, they would have caught the bombers of the world trade center.
The government needs to put in all necessary will and capital to stop this now. Else, we could face a fight from the left against conservative America using this idea.
He needs to focus on the local and not as much on the national.
The mayor is as unhinged as much as the Trumpkopf and this toxic combination of extremism and hatred on the far left and right has left no “middle ground” in the current political landscape. Yidden make a convenient target for the haters on both ends of the spectrum but clearly, the recent spate of attacks in the NY metro areas has nothing to do with Trump but De Blasio never misses an opportunity to make a bigger fool of himself than he already is perceived. The fact that FOX seeks him out for comment can tell you that they are looking for the most extreme positions to reinforce their viewers’ sense that Trump is unfairly blamed for all that is wrong in America
its everybody’s fault but his. this is the liberal garbage being presented as kind and considerate. Throw the bums out.
See? I TOLD YOU SO. Right here:
