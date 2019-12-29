WATCH THE VIDEO: DEBLASIO BLAMES TRUMP FOR MONSEY AND OTHER ATTACKS!





Is anyone shocked?

NYC Mayor DeBlasio is still blaming hate crimes – including last night Monsey stabbing – on President Trump and “Washington D.C.”

The facts are, that not ONE attack out of the last 150 in NYC was committed by a “Trump supporter”.

This is exactly what YWN was referring to in our op-ed just 30 minutes ago.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW WHERE THE MAYOR MAKE HIS OUTRAGEOUS REMARKS IN A FOX NEWS INTERVIEW ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

