SICKENING: Neturei Karta’s Weiss Tells Terrorist Supporter That Monsey Victims Were “100% Anti-Zionist”

On that note, it’s important to remember that there are not only-homegrown terrorists to be aware of in the United States, but there are actually terrorist-supporting people disguised as Orthodox Jews – such as an individual named David Weiss of the Neturi Karta.

In a string of tweets last night, well-known anti-Semite and terrorist supporter named Abbas Hamideh told his followers about his conversation he had with “Rabbi Weiss”.

I just got off the phone with my close friend Rabbi Weiss and offered my condolences to the Jewish community in Monsey, New York on behalf of the Pro-Palestine Movement for yesterday’s stabbing in their community. pic.twitter.com/yDeDLHOsoa — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) December 30, 2019

They have also refused condolences from Anti-Palestinian Zionists. Rabbi Weiss wants you to all know that the Jewish community affected by the recent shootings in Jersey City, New Jersey were also Anti-Zionist Jews and part of their community as well. — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) December 30, 2019

For those wishing to send post cards or letters standing with this unique and genuine Jewish Community that have always stood with the Palestinian people and our struggle, may do so at the address attached. Thank you for standing in solidarity with our Jewish allies in Monsey. ❤️ — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) December 30, 2019

Abbas Hamideh is the executive director of the “U.S.-based Palestine Right to Return Coalition”. He has a long hateful history of calling Israel a “terrorist entity,” has equated Zionists to Nazis, said Israel has a “delusional ISIS-like ideology,” and called the creation of the country a “crime.”

Hamideh has praised arch-terrorist Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah Terrorist Organization in Lebanon. Hezbollah has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and other nations.

Neturei Karta has in the past met with and embraced (literally kissed) world leaders who call for the destruction of Israel, such as former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

They have met with Iran’s Foreign Minister, to thank the world’s largest sponsor of Terror for “friendship” with Jews worldwide.

They met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan just days after he called Israel a “terror and apartheid state”.

Many in this same group traveled to Iran to attend a Holocaust denial conference a number of years ago, and repeatedly kissed former Iranian President Ahmadinejad as he openly stated how he wanted to wipe Israel off the map. In fact Mr. Yisroel Dovid [Achmed] Weiss told Ahmadinejad that he was “a light to the nations”, and that he was “exemplary” in his recognition of what Zionism really is and his warmth for Judaism. Watch the video below if you have any question if these people are terror-supporters of not.

