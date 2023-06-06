YWN EXCLUSIVE: See Adirei Hatorah Event In “Virtual Reality” Video





As the oilam hatorah continues to bask in the light of Sunday’s magnificent Adirei Hatorah event, we are all eager to retain the inspiration and simchas hatorah so acutely felt in those lofty moments.

With that in mind, Yeshiva World News is proud to present a one-of-its-kind 3D virtual reality presentation with spatial audio, allowing one to experience the event from a vantage point up front by the dais.

Special thank you to all large team of YWN photographers, videographers, and technical staff who covered this event.

Sit back and enjoy the ruach of the event in this sneak peak as we partner with a leading provider of virtual reality content to share an hours long version later this week.

The video is designed to be viewed in 3D VR on a headset such as the Quest 2 but can also be viewed on a computer with 3D glasses (drag mouse or use arrow keys/pointers to shift the view) or phone app (either swipe or just move the phone around in most later models.

For an optimal viewing experience, please set the video quality to the highest your device can handle before playing the video. For 3D viewing, switch from 2D to Anaglyph.

FOR THOSE WITHOUT YOUTUBE ACCESS HERE IS ANOTHER OPTION:

