MAILBAG: Hey, New York Times, I Have A Story For You To Write About





I am anxiously awaiting the New York Times’s coverage of Sunday’s Adirei Hatorah event in Philadelphia. Seriously.

For months and months, the Times has sicced its “reporters” on covering every aspect of the Orthodox Jewish community in a bad light, skewing data to align with preformulated narratives, highlighting every transgression by any individual within the community and painting it as a community-wide issue, and practically openly advocating for the dissolution of Jewish educational institutions.

If they are so intent on shining a light on our community, they should at least have the decency to say what happened Sunday night. More than 25,000 people gathered at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to honor and showcase those that spend their days steeped in the study of Torah.

While the Times ignores violent fights, gang initiations, and uninhibited drug use at New York City’s public schools, it should contrast that with the behavior of the multitude of people – all yeshiva graduates – who were at the event.

How many were arrested at the event? Zero. How many people had to be ejected from the stands due to fighting or rowdy behavior? Zero. How many people blacked out from alcohol consumption? Zero. How much garbage was left in the parking lots from tailgating? Zero.

In a crowd of over 25,000, every single one behaved with dignity and respect. The Times will never find another gathering of that size without a single incident tainting it. If they are so sure that their reporting is not biased against the Orthodox Jewish community, why won’t they cover the Adirei Hatorah event?

We already know the answer.

Yosef G – Lakewood NJ

