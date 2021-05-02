One Of The Meron Victims Was MK Eichler’s Brother-In-Law

One of the Meron victims, Rav Chanoch Solod, z’l, 52, of Ashdod, was the brother-in-law of UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler.

“The tragedy of Klal Yisrael was also a family tragedy for us,” Eichler wrote. “The tragedy hit us with the death of my brother-in-law, the chassid in all his actions, HaRav Chanoch Solod, z’l, of Ashdod.”

“We searched for him the entire night in hope of locating him in one of the hospitals. But the gezeirah was decreed and we were informed the next day that he passed away at Meron. We buried him in Ashdod mamash before Shabbos entered.”

“Together with all of Beis Yisrael, I share in the tzaar and sorrow of all the mourning families and the family of my brother-in-law, the young almanah, her orphaned sons and daughters, my dear nephews and nieces,” Eichler concluded.

