Israel Marks National Day Of Mourning For Meron Victims

Israel observed a national day of mourning on Sunday for the 45 victims of the Meron disaster, who were killed overnight Thursday on Lag B’Omer in the deadliest civilian disaster in Israeli history.

Last week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu declared a day of mourning after visiting the site of the disaster on Har Meron and government ministers voted in favor of the day via a telephone vote on Friday

State flags were lowed to half-mast at the Knesset, the President’s Residence, IDF bases, public buildings, and Israeli embassies and consulates abroad.

[MERON VICTIMS: 24 Bochurim And Boys, 4 Mir Talmidim, At Least 6 US Citizens, 2 Canadians]

[HEARTBREAKING: List Of Niftarim R”L Killed In Meron Crush Released]

[How Exactly Did The Terrible Disaster At Meron Occur?]

[Father’s Heartrending Hesped For His Son: “You’re Now In Rebbe Shimon’s Yeshiva”]

[WATCH: 10-Yr.-Old Meron Survivor: “I Cried Out Shema Yisrael”]

[“People Were Crushed To Death Before My Eyes” – Survivors Of The Harrowing Scenes Talk]

[Chareidi Reporter Warned Of This Very Tragedy In 2018!]

יום האבל הלאומי: משמר הכנסת הוריד את הדגלים לחצי התורן pic.twitter.com/B00f7ksDRJ — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) May 2, 2021

Beit HaNasi remembers the 45 people who lost their lives in the Har Meron disaster. May they rest in peace. Photo credit: Mark Neyman (GPO) pic.twitter.com/t6EcJ1LSrC — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) May 2, 2021

The cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday was canceled and Knesset members were invited to light candles in the lobby of the Knesset in memory of the victims. On Monday, a special Knesset session will be held during which all MKs will have the opportunity to speak about the disaster.

Concerts and sports events scheduled for Sunday were canceled and schools throughout Israel designated the first hour of the day on Sunday to discuss the tragedy.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)