What Did Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Say About The Meron Disaster?

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky’s words about the unfathomable Meron tragedy were recorded by his son, HaRav Yitzchak Shaul, in a letter publicized on Tuesday and confirmed by HaRav Chaim, who signed the end of the letter and wrote: “These words are correct.”

“I sat with Avi Mori [HaRav Chaim] after the terrible tragedy in Meron on Lag B’Omer,” Rav Yitzchak Shaul wrote in the letter. “I said: ‘Everyone is asking, and are asking me to ask you: ‘Why did Hashem do this to us and what can we be metakein to stop the fearsome midas hadin?'”

HaRav Chaim answered: “It was a gezeiras Shamayim and we’re not aware of the cheshbonos of Shamayim.”

“What do we need to be metakein?” Rav Yitzchak Shaul asked.

“To be mechazeik b’Torah and in hasmadas haTorah,” HaRav Chaim responded and repeated this sentence several times.

“And women should be mechazeik b’tznius,” the Gadol said.

HaRav Chaim added: “People aren’t mapkid enough in the halachos of netilas yadayim for a seudah in all its details. And we have to be mechazeik to have kavana when we say brachos in order to feel kirvas Elokim.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)