In Rare Visit To Mea Shearim, Chief Rabbi Lau Is Menachem Avel Family Of Meron Victim

In a rare visit to Mea Shearim, Rav Dovid Lau, the Chief Rabbi of the State of Israel paid a shiva call to the family of Reb Dovid Krois, z’l, a Toldos Aaron chassid and father of nine, who lost his life in the Meron disaster on Lag B’Omer.

The father of Reb Dovid, z’l, Reb Shmuel Krois, related that on Friday, members of the family asked Rav Lau’s assistance at Abu Kabir in getting his son’s body released before Shabbos, adding that before Rav Lau showed up, nothing was getting accomplished and it was only Rav Lau’s personal intervention that allowed his son to be buried before Shabbos.

Although unusual for a state figure to visit Mea Shearim, a neighborhood where many people are against the state, the visit passed peacefully.

Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef also has been paying shiva visits to the families of the Meron niftarim. Below are photos of him comforting the yesomim of Ariel Tzadik, z’l, of Jerusalem, who left behind five yesomim.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also was menachem the Tzadik family and donated NIS 810 to the fund launched for the family.

[MERON VICTIMS: 24 Bochurim And Boys, 4 Mir Talmidim, At Least 6 US Citizens, 2 Canadians]

[HEARTBREAKING: List Of Niftarim R”L Killed In Meron Crush Released]

[OUTRAGE GROWING: Israel – Where Is Your Compassion To Parents Of Students Traumatized By Meron Disaster?]

[How Exactly Did The Terrible Disaster At Meron Occur?]

[Father’s Heartrending Hesped For His Son: “You’re Now In Rebbe Shimon’s Yeshiva”]

[WATCH: 10-Yr.-Old Meron Survivor: “I Cried Out Shema Yisrael”]

[“People Were Crushed To Death Before My Eyes” – Survivors Of The Harrowing Scenes Talk]

[Chareidi Reporter Warned Of This Very Tragedy In 2018!]

[State Comptroller Says He’s Launching Probe Of Meron Disaster]

[The Chilling Letter A Meron Victim Left Before His Death]

[Last Meron Victim Is Buried After His Parents Arrive From Argentina]

[HEARTBREAKING IMAGE: Child Of Meron Victim Makes Toy Representing His Father Z”L]

[11-Year-Old Seriously Injured At Meron Is Released From The Hospital]

[CHILLING: Look What Was Found Inside Siddur Of Victim Of Meron Tragedy]

[Journalist Published Eye-Witness Reports Which May Explain How The Trampling in Meron Began]

[Meron Victims: Elhadad Brothers, 12 & 18, Buried Next To Rashbi]

[One Of The Meron Victims Was MK Eichler’s Brother-In-Law]

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)